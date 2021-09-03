Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,120 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 209,812 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $5,705,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

