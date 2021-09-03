Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 105,753 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth $133,547,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $64,454,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 in the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

