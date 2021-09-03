Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

