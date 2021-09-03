Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $467,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $725,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $5,527,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

