Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.29% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

