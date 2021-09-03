AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $677,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $9,416,524 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

