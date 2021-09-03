Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $98.99 on Monday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

