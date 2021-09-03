Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Down to $21.33

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.86. Agiliti shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

