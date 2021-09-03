Agrello Trading 5% Higher This Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Agrello has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $261,568.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00122683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00787549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

