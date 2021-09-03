Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Amazon.com Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $25,326,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 13,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,960. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

