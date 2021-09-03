Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

