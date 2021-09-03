Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $444,600.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,457 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $155.12 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

