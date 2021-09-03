Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AGI traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.12. 245,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 129.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$13.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.84%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

