Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ALEC opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,540 shares of company stock worth $9,319,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alector by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alector by 116,307.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 150.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

