Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.57

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.57 and last traded at $209.08, with a volume of 19361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

