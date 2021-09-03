Ali Hedayat Sells 10,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 1,779,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,474. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

