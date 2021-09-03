Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $405,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $467.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

