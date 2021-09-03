Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.