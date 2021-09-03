Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.53.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$51.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.36. The firm has a market cap of C$54.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.