Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The St. Joe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

