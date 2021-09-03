Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,330 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Kaman worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kaman by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

