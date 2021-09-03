Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Generations Bancorp NY were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBNY. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

