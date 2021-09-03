Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,780 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of NETGEAR worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 591.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

