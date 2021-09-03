Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 27,038.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE STC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

