AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.75. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

