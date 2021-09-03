Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 979,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,658.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,379.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

