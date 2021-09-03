Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,346,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,908.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,122. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,592 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock worth $361,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.11 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.