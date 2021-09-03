Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALMFF shares. Macquarie downgraded Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Altium has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

