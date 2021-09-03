Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 4,172,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,856. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

