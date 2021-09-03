Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Buys 200 Shares

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $13,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,708.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.