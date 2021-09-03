Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVRQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Alvarion has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. engages in the provision of autonomous wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Its products and services include Advidity WBSac, Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, and solutions for enterprise connectivity. The company was founded on September 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

