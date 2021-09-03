Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,460.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,317.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

