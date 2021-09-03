Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,460.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,317.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

