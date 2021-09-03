Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.46

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 42533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTB. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $986.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

