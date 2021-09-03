Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 5,582 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $386,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ameresco by 121,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $6,360,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.