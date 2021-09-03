Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $55,312.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.