American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,619,513 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $81,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB opened at $11.46 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

