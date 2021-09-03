American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 164,840 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $88,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its position in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $1,803,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Crane by 6.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $98.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

