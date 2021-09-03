American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $68,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $272.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.