American Century Companies Inc. Has $76.42 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.58% of Mohawk Industries worth $76,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.21 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

