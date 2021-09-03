American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 419,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 8.61% of MarineMax worth $91,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

