American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.42% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $84,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

