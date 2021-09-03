American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 18,632 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.24% of Kornit Digital worth $70,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $133.53 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

