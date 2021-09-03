American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.81. American Century Quality Preferred ETF shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 22,352 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

