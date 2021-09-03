American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.75. 250,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

