American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth $258,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 77.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

