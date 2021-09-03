American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $174,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 78.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $300.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.92. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

