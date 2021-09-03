American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Raised to $100.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 25.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 100,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

