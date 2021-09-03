American Woodmark’s (AMWD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.50.

AMWD opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

