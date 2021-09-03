Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,764 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

